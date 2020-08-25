Nancy Brammer Hadsell 1930 - 2020



Easton, MD—Nancy Louise Hadsell, after a high energy filled life, died peacefully Friday August 21, 2020, at The Pines nursing home in Easton, MD.

Born May 16th, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Anona "Jerry" Brammer. She grew up in Wheeling WV and married Donald Hadsell, also of Wheeling, in 1950.

During their 56 years of marriage, they also resided in OH, IL and NC.

Nancy was a full-time homemaker and was also a professional Nanny for a number of years. She was an accomplished artist, a lover of nature and an avid traveller. She and her husband enjoyed many years of sailing the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean aboard their boat, the September.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son, Thomas Hadsell and grandson Mathew Hadsell.

She is survived by her sons, Kirk Hadsell of Cambridge, MD and Michael Hadsell, Raleigh, NC, two grandchildren, Grant Hadsell, Annapolis, MD & Cary Cheffy, Chatham, IL, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church she loved, Unity By The Bay, 4 Pointless Forest Trail, Arnold, Maryland 21409



