Nancy was a firecracker! She sure kept my Uncle Jim in line!
I think God called her home to keep him under control.
Loved her spirit and so glad she is now at peace.
My sympathy to all the family.
Deborah Wright.
Nancy Butler 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Nancy Butler, age 84, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at
Memorial Medical Center.
Nancy was born June 17, 1935 the daughter of Chester and Gladys Baxley.
She married Jim Butler on June 30, 1990 in Springfield.
She is survived by siblings, Judy (husband John) Graves and Loren (wife Vicki) Baxley; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Chuck Evans.
She worked for the State of Illinois as Data Entry Clerk.
Nancy was a avid Chicago Bear and St. Louis Cardinal fan.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Due to the COVID situation, masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed during the visitation.
Private graveside services will be held after the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Williamsville Rescue Squad.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
