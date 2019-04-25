Nancy C. Newquist 1953 - 2019

Witt, IL—Nancy C. Newquist, 65, of Witt, formerly of Springfield, died at 10:25 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.

Nancy was born on May 29, 1953 in Springfield, the daughter of Lloyd R. and Wilma H. Slagle Newquist.

Nancy attended Southeast High School and worked as a floral designer for over 35 years at Flowers La Grande and did weddings and event florals on her own. She was a member of Knox Knolls Free Methodist Church and played softball in local clubs. Nancy liked birds and cats, had a green thumb, and enjoyed gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Newquist.

She is survived by her significant other, James Ruther of Witt; sister, Kathy Cory (Pam Kennedy) of Springfield; nephews, Jamie (Courtney) Cory of Jacksonville and Jerry (Lisa) Newquist, Jr. of Auburn; niece, Kristin (Stephen) Thomas of Archer City, TX; and several cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019