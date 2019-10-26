|
|
Nancy Doyle Shea 1929 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Nancy Doyle Shea, 89, died peacefully in her sleep at 2:50 a.m., on Monday, September 30, 2019, after a very long illness.
She was born on December 31, 1929, in Peoria, Illinois to Bernice McClure Doyle and George W. Doyle.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Barbara (Jim) Stelte, as well as great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephew and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kathleen Morris; three sons, Michael, Stephen and Joseph; two granddaughters, Kelly Hulett and Michelle Morris; two sisters, Rosemary Crum and Carol Philips and one brother, John Doyle.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019