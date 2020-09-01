Nancy J. Ramey 1947 - 2020Springfield, IL—Nancy J. Ramey, 72, died at 10:37 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. Nancy Ramey was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.Nancy was born in Springfield on November 4th, 1947, the daughter of Francis W. and Eunice E. Brown Lanham. She attended Lanphier High School in Springfield and received her realtor's license thereafter. Nancy then worked in the debt collection industry for most of her career. After retirement, Nancy worked with the Riverton School District, which brought much joy to her life. She raised a son, Jeffrey Jones, and daughter, Melanie Moore.Nancy was a fiercely independent woman who had an even more fierce love of her family. She loved gardening, traveling, nature and spending time with her family. She was known for her quick wit, honesty, wisdom, fiery spirit, and tender strength.Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Francis, and her mother, Eunice. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Cynthia) Jones, daughter Melanie Moore, grandchildren Zackary (Alicia) Jones, Nicole Jones, Amber Jones, Aaron (Maureen) Jones, Alyse Moore, Donald Moore III, great-grandsons Grayson and Colton Jones, sisters Patricia Moran of Kansas, Constance Ruprecht of Florida, Mary (Bob) White of Colorado, Cynthia (Danny) Jones of Girard, brother Frank (Carolyn) Lanham of Springfield, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.A private graveside ceremony will be held at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee, Il. Should friends desire memorials may be sent to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702