Nancy Jo Kabat 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Nancy Jo Kabat, 67 of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Nancy was born November 22, 1951, in Springfield, IL, to Russell and Dorothy Kalb. She married the love of her life, Kurt Kabat, on December 9, 1983, at Westside Christian Church. They spent the next 37 wonderful years together making a beautiful home where everyone was always welcome.
Nancy was instrumental in the development and management of the Barrel Antique Mall and played an integral role in its success. She enjoyed shopping and surprising those she loved with thoughtful gifts. Nancy had an incredibly close bond with her dog, Kasey, who provided her with years of laughter and unconditional love. She especially loved her children and family more than anything. They were her whole life. Nancy will be remembered as an exceptional mother and homemaker, in addition to a supportive and loving wife and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Coraline Rimelspach; grandchild, Baby Call; and parents, Dorothy and Russell.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kurt; daughter, Christine (Derek) Rimelspach of Columbus, OH; son, Jeff (Jessi) Call of Springfield; grandchildren, Cpl. Quentin J.T. Call of Camp Humphreys, South Korea and Marnie and Maple Rimelspach of Columbus, OH; brother, Russell (Jan) Kalb, Jr. of Sherman, IL; sisters-in-law, Pam (Leonard) Reichard of Chicago Ridge, IL and Deb (Dennis) Boersma of Manteno, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home— Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Celebrant Judy Woerner, officiating. Burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery after the ceremony.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020