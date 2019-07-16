|
Nancy "Athanasia" Karon Drake 1931 - 2019
Skokie , IL—Nancy "Athanasia" Karon Drake, 88, of Springfield, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Cambridge Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Skokie, IL.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Saint Anthony Hellenic Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood Ave., Springfield, with Rev. George Pyle celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anthony Hellenic Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Illinois Chapter, Attn: Memorials and Tributes, 1 N. LaSalle St. Suite #1200, Chicago, IL 60602.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019