The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Karon "Athanasia" Drake


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Karon "Athanasia" Drake Obituary
Nancy "Athanasia" Karon Drake 1931 - 2019
Skokie , IL—Nancy "Athanasia" Karon Drake, 88, of Springfield, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Cambridge Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Skokie, IL.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Saint Anthony Hellenic Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood Ave., Springfield, with Rev. George Pyle celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anthony Hellenic Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Illinois Chapter, Attn: Memorials and Tributes, 1 N. LaSalle St. Suite #1200, Chicago, IL 60602.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now