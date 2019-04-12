|
Nancy L. Doyle 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Nancy L. Doyle, 73, of Springfield, passed away on April 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on August 27, 1945 in Springfield to Thomas J. and Betty J. Benscoter Murphy.
Mrs. Doyle is survived by her children: Bonnie (Todd) Kennedy of Springfield and Michael (Dianna) Doyle of Gearhart, OR, two grandchildren: Chad and Kristen Kennedy, two step grandchildren: Hannah (Titus) Hass and Brook (Mauricio) Rodriguez, two nephews: Tom (Carla) Murphy of Sherman and Doug Murphy of Springfield, one niece Trisha of Springfield and one great nephew and three great nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jim Murphy.
Nancy worked as a systems analyst for the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid for over thirty one years. She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan who enjoyed shopping, garage sales and listening to Neil Diamond. Known as "Happy Grandma" she loved attending Pleasant Plains Cardinals sporting events, especially the basketball games, where she would watch her granddaughter cheer. Nancy was a member of West Side Christian Church.
In accordance with Nancy's wishes services will be private. The family will be hosting a "Party" for friends to celebrate Nancy's life April 20, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Brookhills Golf Club. Memorial contributions may be made to: The , , or to the Pleasant Plains Athletic Booster Club and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019