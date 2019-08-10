Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
Nancy Lee Fahrenbacher


1959 - 2019
Nancy Lee Fahrenbacher Obituary
Nancy Lee Fahrenbacher 1959 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Nancy Lee Fahrenbacher, 60, of Springfield, died at 7:58 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 17, 1959, in New Brunswick, NJ. She married Jorge E. Fahrenbacher on August 18, 1995 and he survives.
Also surviving are two step-daughters, Amanda (Ted) Hackman of Phoenix, AZ and Sheila (Dwayne) White of Rock Hill, SC; four step-grandchildren, Alyssa Hackman, Ryan Roberts, Dylan Roberts and Corey White; mother and stepfather, Amelia and Joseph Barg; one sister, Linda (Alan Mayer) Carrasquillo of Eugene, OR; one step-brother, Steven (Thia) Barg of Weston, FL; one uncle, Reni Santoni; first cousin, Nick Santoni; and several nieces, nephews, and second cousins.
Nancy was a homemaker and she had an extensive collection of copper items. She also collected roosters and Santa Claus figurines. She was a veracious reader and a big fan of antiques.
Visitation: 4-7 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Glen VanderKloot officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
