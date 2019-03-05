Nancy Lee Wagner 1937 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Nancy Lee Wagner, 81, of Springfield, passed away at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.

Nancy was born on October 14, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of Harry Buckley, Jr. and Ileus Brown Buckley. She married David Wagner on April 28, 1956 in Springfield at Church of the Little Flower.

Nancy was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She retired as the Office Manager for their family business, H.M. Buckley & Sons. Nancy was a very caring, forgiving, and accepting person. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, needlepoint, gardening, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Steven Wagner; and one sister, Mary Anne Keller.

She is survived by her husband, David Wagner, Sr. of Springfield; three sons, David (wife, Diane) Wagner, Jr. of Athens, Robert (wife, Karen) Wagner of Springfield, and Jeffrey (wife, Jennifer) Wagner of Austin, TX; four grandchildren, Blake, Tyler, Ethan and Emery Wagner; four siblings, Harry "Bud" Buckley, III of Springfield, Donald "Don"(wife, Judy) Buckley of Springfield, Jane (husband, Bill) Kinner of Naples, FL, and Thomas "Tom" (wife, Carol) Buckley of Naples, FL; brother-in-law, Jim Keller; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Rd., Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or the , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019