|
|
Nancy Luann Gresham 1960 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Nancy Luann Gresham, 58, of Springfield, passed away on April 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 9, 1960 in Centralia to Oscar Ruger and Julia Phillips. Nancy married Kevin Gresham on June 9, 2003 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2014
Nancy is survived by her mother Julia Brewer of Springfield, three brothers: Stanley D. Ruger of Ocala, Florida, Mitch (Mindy) Ruger of Springfield and Robert W. (Anngela) Brewer of Auburn, one sister Diane Kaye (Rick) Maxey of Pawnee and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, step-father Robert Brewer and grandparents John and Edith Phillips.
Nancy enjoyed motorcycles, listening to her scanner, the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with her family.
In accordance with Nancy's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and the family will host a celebration of life service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019