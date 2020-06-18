Nancy Pistorius
Lawrence, KS - Nancy Pistorius, 67, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home. Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of arrangements. See StaabObituary.com for full obituary.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.