Naomi Workman 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Naomi Lee (Holloway) Workman, 87, died at 5:11 p.m. on September 10, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Naomi was born on April 28, 1933 in Curran Township, the daughter of Henry and Ila (Edwards) Holloway. She became engaged and married Harold Workman in the same year on September 14, 1952 at the Loami United Methodist Church.
Naomi retired from the Village of Loami after 46 years. She volunteered at the Loami Area Community Pantry since it opened in 2000. Naomi was a proud member of Loami United Methodist Church and taught young children there. She loved to work in her yard and enjoyed gardening, sharing her garden with friends and neighbors. She also had a love for singing.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley (Lisa) Workman and Kevin (Kathy) Workman; grandchildren, Angela (Eric) Jackson, Craig (Desa) Workman, Kyle (Kati) Violet, and Kristi (fiancé, Zach Miller) Workman; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Kate Jackson, Mason Jackson, and Carter Workman; brother, Cecil (Louise) Holloway; sister, Lyla (Gary) Oxley; two nieces; two nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several cousins.
Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Loami United Methodist Church, 112 Coley St., Loami, IL 62661. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Donald Peck officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Loami Area Community Pantry, 106 S. Main St., Loami, IL 62661 or the Loami Fire Department, 110 S. Main St., Loami, IL 62661.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 704 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
