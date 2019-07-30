|
Natalie A. Miller 1942 - 2019
Fox Lake, IL—Natalie A. Miller, 76, of Fox Lake, IL passed away on April 19, 2019 at Journey Care in Barrington, IL.
Natalie was born on May 16, 1942 in Charleston, the daughter of Dorsey and Elsie (Thompson) Crail. She married Donn Miller on June 28, 1980 in Riverton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George.
She is survived by her husband Donn; one son, Dr. Christopher Glosser; one daughter, Shanna Glosser-Bertetto Miller; four grandchildren, Cassi Bertetto, Lani Miller, Macy Glosser, and Fallon Glosser; two brothers, Richard and David Crail; three sisters, Donna Helton, Sue Biggs and Emily Pekara; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mechanicsburg Cemetery with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 200 S. Church St., Mechanicsburg, IL 62545 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019