Nathan Wilcoxon 1927 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Nathan Wilcoxon, 92, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home in Springfield.
Nate was born on October 16, 1927, in Sherman, the son of Ralph and Martha (Underwood) Wilcoxon. He married Carol Aune on June 3, 1951 and she survives.
Nate received his BSCE degree from the University of Grand Forks in North Dakota and retired after working for Crawford Murphy & Tilly after 40 years. He was an Army veteran, serving from 1946-1948, as well as was a member of the Rochester United Methodist Churches, Variety Club, National and Illinois Societies of Professional Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, Professional Engineers in Private Practice, a 55 year member of the Rochester Lion's Club, and a 50 year member of the Rochester Marathon Pinochle Club. He was instrumental in the building of the Rochester and Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, active with Habitat for Humanity and helped in building two homes. Nate was also the first building and zoning chairman for the village of Rochester for over 30 years and enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother; James Wilcoxon, and sister; Nettie Jean Edwards.
Nate is survived by his wife; Carol, daughters; Catherine (Edgar) Gregory, Patricia (Daniel) Mansmith, and Barbara (James) Roth, grandchildren; Natalie, Nathan, Martha, Lisa and Emily, great grandchildren; Gloria, Gwen, Leo and Perrin, and a sister in law; Helen Wilcoxon.
Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Friday, February 14 2020 at Rochester United Methodist Church, 555 S Walnut St, Rochester, IL 62563. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15, at the church, from 10am until the time of the memorial service at 11am with Pastor Brian Caughlan officiating. Burial will follow at Brittin Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Rochester United Methodist Church, , or the
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. is handling the arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020