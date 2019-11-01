|
|
Nelva "Rose" Lorton 1931 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Nelva "Rose" Lorton, 87, of Springfield, IL, passed away on October 31st, 2019 at Heritage Health Center.
Rose was born in Springfield on November 7th, 1931 the daughter of Charles Grigsby and Elizabeth Blanchard.
She loved spending time with her family and playing bingo.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jurgens; daughter, Brenda Blair; daughter, Joan May and her husband Joe; her parents; a grandson, James May, and 12 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son Charlie (wife, Teresa) Jurgens of Alabama; daughter, Jane (husband, Rich) Durham of Pekin; daughter Tina Ippert of Springfield; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and her sister, Catherine Jurgens of Springfield.
A memorial service will be held on Monday November 4th, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street, Springfield IL, 62702. Glenn Grigsby will be officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019