Nicholas Andrew Metzmaker 1979 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Nicholas Andrew Metzmaker, age 39, of Springfield, IL died at home February 12, 2019.
Nick was born August 9, 1979, in Worcester, MA to Marna, Springfield, IL and Jeffrey Metzmaker, Rutland, MA. He also leaves behind his son, Nicholas Jr. (mother, Terri Lamar, Alton, IL); sister, Leslie Marino (Scott) Norwell, MA; brothers, Thomas (Sydney) Harvard, MA and Michael, Somerville, MA; nephews and niece, Charles, Luke, Leo Metzmaker, Miles and Mila Marino. Nick's oldest brother, Matthew died February 14, 2018.
Growing up in Worcester, Nick always had a smile, a big heart and was loved by all who knew him. From an early age he exhibited uncanny athletic skills that drew locals to watch him pitch or perform moves on a basketball court culminating with being awarded the Gold Medal at the 1996 Massachusetts Bay State Games.
After playing 3 sports at Doherty High School, Worcester, MA, Nick was recruited to play basketball and baseball for Brewster Academy, Wolfeboro, NH. In 1997 he moved with his mom to Springfield and found a "home" his senior year on the courts. He was a starter on the Springfield High School basketball team and was thrilled to play in the Illinois Super Sectional Tournament at Redbird Arena.
After turning down several college basketball scholarships, Nick attended Lynn University, Boca Raton, FL where he discovered his real passion…golf. After earning an Associate Arts degree from The Golf Academy of The South, Orlando, FL, he was employed in golf equipment sales where he happily worked major golf tournaments which allowed him to carry out his passion as he played the Florida PGA courses.
Although he was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, his most cherished times were spent with his son NJ. Nick was a loving and devoted father.
Nicholas Andrew Metzmaker is finally at peace and without pain! A Celebration of Life will be held in Boston.
Contributions may be made to Nicholas Metzmaker Child's Trust c/o Marna Metzmaker, 2125 Timberview Dr, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019