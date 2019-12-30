|
Nina Blackburn 1928 - 2019
Heyworth, IL—Nina Blackburn, 91 of Heyworth formerly of Taylorville passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 12:50 a.m. in her home in Heyworth. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Becky Lembke officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020