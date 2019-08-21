Home

Peasley Funeral Home - Lincoln
401 Delavan St
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-8141
Ninel Yerusalimskaya


1933 - 2019
Ninel Yerusalimskaya Obituary
Ninel Yerusalimskaya 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ninel Yerusalimskaya, 86, of Springfield passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Christian Village Nursing Home in Lincoln.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Ninel Yerusalimskaya was born on February 14, 1933 in Kiev, Ukraine the daughter of Michael and Vera Yerusalimskaya.
She is survived by her daughter Tatyana (Anatoliy) Shlyak and one grandson: Daniel Shlyak.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Ninel was a loving Mother and grandmother. She loved her family and took great pride in her grandson.
Memorials may be made to The Christian Village.
Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
