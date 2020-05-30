Noella Rose Sherwood 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Noella Rose Sherwood, 96, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Taylorville Care Center.
She was born on December 24, 1923, in Argyle, MN, the daughter of Alexander and Clara (Morin) DesChene. After Argyle High School graduation, Noella moved to Tacoma, WA to live with her sister, Lorayne, to begin her adult life. Noella found work as a forklift operator at Fort Lewis: Mt. Rainier Ordnance Depot where she met Franklin R. Sherwood. She married "Frank" on March 6, 1943, in Tacoma, WA.
After the war, Noella and Frank moved to Springfield where they raised three sons. Noella worked 28 years in the accounting department at Sears before retiring. After retiring, she became an avid bowler in senior leagues and volunteered at weekly bingo events. In fact, she bowled until age 94. Noella enjoyed: baking, reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, planting flowers, and just being outdoors. She loved the big band music of the 1940s and early 1950s. Noella especially loved spending time with family. She was known to be meticulous, organized, loving and cheerful.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Lorayne Carstens; and brothers, Phillip, Raymond, and Donald DesChene.
Noella is survived by her three boys, Bob (Nancy) of Milwaukee, WI, Jim (Carol) of Auburn, and John (Debi) Sherwood of Taylorville; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Klar, Benjamin (Kimberly) Sherwood, Heather (Donnie) Burton, Rich (Sarah) Sherwood, Stephanie (Mike) Moormann, Jason (Stephanie) Griffith, Alissa Sherwood, Marlena Muncy, and Jeremy Sherwood; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215 or Illinois Presbyterian Home, 2005 W. Lawrence Ave., Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.