Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora Green Obituary
Nora Green 1928 - 2020
Girard, IL—Nora V. Green, age 91 of Girard, IL, died Friday, April17, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, IL. Nora was born September 9, 1928 in St. Joe AR, to the late Charles and Lucy Gunn.
She worked as a seamstress and a homemaker.
Surviving are sons William (Margaret) of Sherman and Walter L. (Luann) of Springfield, grandchildren Megan, James and Emily Green. Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter A. Green; infant son Michael, three brothers Charles Jr.; Orvie, Leo and sister Waneta Gunn.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -