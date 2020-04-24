|
Nora Green 1928 - 2020
Girard, IL—Nora V. Green, age 91 of Girard, IL, died Friday, April17, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, IL. Nora was born September 9, 1928 in St. Joe AR, to the late Charles and Lucy Gunn.
She worked as a seamstress and a homemaker.
Surviving are sons William (Margaret) of Sherman and Walter L. (Luann) of Springfield, grandchildren Megan, James and Emily Green. Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter A. Green; infant son Michael, three brothers Charles Jr.; Orvie, Leo and sister Waneta Gunn.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020