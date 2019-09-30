Home

Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:45 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour
Norbert Daniel "Danny" McGinnis

Norbert Daniel "Danny" McGinnis Obituary
Norbert Daniel "Danny" McGinnis 1952 - 2019
Jacksonvlle, IL— Norbert Daniel "Danny" McGinnis, 67, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born January 7, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Norbert F. and Catherine Celeste Maloney McGinnis.
Danny is survived by four brothers, Tom (Kaye) McGinnis of Makanda, Jerry (Linda) McGinnis of Jacksonville, Ken (Ann) McGinnis of East Lansing, Michigan, and David (Nancy) McGinnis of Jacksonville, one sister, Mary Sue (Robert) Blank of Columbia, and several niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Danny was a graduate of Routt High School and worked for the State of Illinois for many years, fist with the Department of Mental Health, and later with the Department of Corrections. He was also a co-owner and operator of the Irish Toad in Jacksonville for over 20 years. Danny was a longtime member of the Church of Our Saviour. He was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan and was proud to have made a hole-in-one with a driver on a par 3 hole at The Links.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Williamson Funeral Home, after which the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Routt Athletic Booster Fund or Knights of Columbus Batting Cage. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
