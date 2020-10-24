Norma Bartoletti 1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Norma Bartoletti, 98, of Springfield, died at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Norma was born June 17, 1922, to Torquato "Tony" and Amabile "Mable" Menghini Bartoletti in Springfield, IL.
She graduated from Stuart Grade School, Feitshans High School, and Brown's Business College. Norma worked for 42 years for Illinois Bell Telephone Company, retiring in 1983 as Manager in the Comptroller Department. During her time at Bell Telephone, she served as a Junior Achievement Advisor.
Norma loved children and was a mentor to her friends' children, both boys and girls, all of whom kept in touch. She coached a Khoury League girls softball team for 4 years, serving as manager for 1 year. Norma sponsored children in depressed countries for over 40 years and received an award from the Pearl Buck Foundation for sponsoring children for 25 years.
While she belonged to the Cathedral Parish, Norma was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She belonged to the Legion of Mary for 23 years, giving two to three nights a week to doing apostolic work. Norma also sang in the Cathedral choir. At the time of her death, she was a member of Christ the King Parish.
Norma belonged to both Friends of Memorial and St. John's Hospital, Springfield Art Association, Lincoln Memorial Garden, Brinkerhoff Home, St. Louise de Marillac Guild, Friends of Lincoln Library, Telephone Pioneers, Old State Capitol Association, Springfield Arts Company, Memorial Festival of Trees, Springfield Park Foundation, and Springfield Ballet Company. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
During World War II, she was in the Ground Observer Corps for the United States Air Force, Air Defense Command, and in the 1950s worked for Adlai Stevenson's presidential election. When he conceded the 1952 election, Norma and Lauren Bacall were 10 feet from Stevenson.
She was also an avid sports fan and played baseball, volleyball, tennis, golf, and ran track. Norma held a special place in her heart for the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Sophia and Erma.
Norma is survived by many cousins, both in the United States and Europe. She also leaves behind many caring friends who loved her for her kind and unique spirit.
Norma would want to thank the caring staff and nurses at Lewis Memorial Christian Village for their compassionate care. A special thank you goes to Tammy who lovingly cared for her for almost 6 years.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Christ the King, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Berndt, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice
.
The family of Norma Bartoletti is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.