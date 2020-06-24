Norma Faye Hocking
1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Norma Faye Hocking, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born on June 8, 1936 in Franklin, IL, the daughter of Norman J. "Happy" and Bessie A. (Bryant) Seymour. She married her high school sweetheart, Wendell E. Hocking, on August 24, 1957 in Franklin, IL. They shared 62 years of marriage.
A1954 graduate of Franklin High School, Norma worked for Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery in Jacksonville, IL and later worked as a sales associate at Bergner's in Springfield. She and Wendell attended Wesley UMC and later Kumler UMC. Norma loved listening to Gaither gospel music, spending time with family and friends, and going to the beauty shop. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, following Lanphier High School basketball, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Always wanting to help those in the community, Norma donated and volunteered at the Kumler UMC Food Pantry.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell, sons, Todd A. Hocking and Trevor K. Hocking, and granddaughter, Ashley Faye Hocking, all of Springfield; her sister, Mary Lou (Robert Smith) Seymour-Smith, of Jacksonville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Edward F. Seymour and Gary B. Seymour.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL, where visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Donald Goodenow and Judy Donley-Henderson. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Franklin Cemetery Association or to the Kumler United Methodist Food Pantry.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
2175445424
