Norma J. Caccioppo 1930 - 2019
Estero, FL—Norma J. Caccioppo (Landgrebe), 89, of Estero, FL, formerly of Springfield, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home in Estero, FL. She was born April 3, 1930 in Hammond, IL to Ivan and Gladys Landgrebe. She married Christopher S. Caccioppo who preceded her in death.
Her sister Pauline Jones of Jacksonville, FL survives.
Norma was also preceded in death by her siblings Richard (Dick) Landgrebe, Frederick (Bud) Landgrebe, Geraldine Ray, and Della Mae Grady.
She has a daughter Carol Powell (husband Carey) of Estero, FL and son Michael Caccioppo (wife Janice) of Jacksonville, FL. She also has three grandchildren, Cara Knutson (husband Nathan) of Estero, FL, Patrick Caccioppo (wife Laura) of Jacksonville, FL and Matthew Caccioppo of Jacksonville, FL, and a great grandchild, Sean Caccioppo of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Norma traveled with her husband while he was in the Air Force. Norma was very witty and loved to laugh. She also enjoyed reading, was a great seamstress and loved eating ice cream. She was a very loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside Service: 2 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Raphael Paul DeMoreno officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019