|
|
Norma J. Stecz 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Norma J. Stecz, 90, of Springfield, died at 6:50 am, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born July 25, 1929 in Springfield, to Peter and Martha M. (Casper) Klunick. She married George "Jersey" Stecz on October 4, 1956 and he preceded her in death on September 17, 1992.
Survivors include one son, George (Lynn) A. Stecz of New Berlin; two grandchildren, Alexis Stecz and Jared (Chelsea) Stecz; one brother, Warren J. Klunick; one nephew, Craig (Brenda) Elliott and two nieces, Karen (William) Manns and Susan Hackett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one sister, Marcella Klunick.
Norma was a member of Christ the King Church and Telephone Pioneers.
She retired in 1985 after 36 years from Illinois Bell Telephone where she worked as an operator and later as a service order clerk.
Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Joe Ring officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019