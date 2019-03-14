|
Norma Jean Clark 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Norma Jean Clark, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was born on April 18, 1939 in Springfield, the daughter of the late John and Christina (Lane) Groce. She married David William Clark on October 12, 1956 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2018.
Mrs. Clark was a caregiver for the elderly.
She is survived by her children, Michael William (wife Mary) Clark of Springfield, Thomas Wayne (wife Vicki) Clark of Springfield, Brenda Clark of Springfield, David William (wife Donna) Clark, Jr. of Pleasant Plains, IL, Patty Hildebrand of Springfield, and Gary Leroy (wife Melissa) Clark of Springfield; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Rosie Beavers of Springfield, Ruby Gettings of Springfield, James Groce of Lincoln, IL, and John Groce of Syracuse, NY.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Pam Clark, and a brother Robert Lee Groce.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019