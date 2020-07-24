1/1
Norma Jean Friedman
1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Norma Jean Friedman, 89, of Springfield, died at 3:07 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1930 in Springfield to Henry H. and Pearl Smith Young. She married Leo "Ray" Friedman in 1952 and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2015.
Survivors include four daughters, Debbie K. Friedman of Springfield, Ann M. (Steve) Fawns of Williamsville, Rebecca L. (Chuck) Steele of Springfield and Barbara Kunzweiler of Springfield; two sons, Michael L. (Susan) Friedman and Stephen A. Friedman both of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Cindy, MacKenzie, Mallorie, Trace, Skylar and Aidyn; one step-grandson, Adam Hawley and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Cindy; two brothers, Kenneth and Howard Young; four sisters, Janet Tabor, Ruby Schmidt, Betty Nation and Lois Cook.
Norma worked in Dietary at Memorial Medical Center for thirteen years and retired from there and from Kmart.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
