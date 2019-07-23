|
|
Norma Jean Lauterbach 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Norma Jean Lauterbach, 85, of Springfield, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Generations of Lincoln, Lincoln, Illinois. She was born on June 30, 1934 in Springfield to Harry William and Edith Mae Lowry Lauterbach.
Norma is survived by one daughter Kendra (Gary) Hurley of Springfield, two grandchildren: Gary (Jamie) Hurley Jr., of Springfield and Melissa Hurley (fiancé Chad Gray) of Williamsville, one great-grandson Dylan Helfrich of St. Louis, two great-granddaughters: Lauryn and Alexis Hurley of Springfield and several nieces and nephews who all referred to her as "Aunt Jean", several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Harry Charles, Elmer Ray (Jocko) and Carl William; and one sister Edith Barbara Gerry.
Norma worked in data processing for Illinois Bell/Ameritech retiring in 1994 and she was very proud of her thirty five years of perfect attendance. Norma enjoyed bowling, watching sports and cheering on her favorite NASCAR drivers. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneer's while working at Illinois Bell/Ameritech, was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
Norma was the happiest when she was with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they always put a smile on her face. She will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30pm on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 26 to July 27, 2019