Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Lauterbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Lauterbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Lauterbach Obituary
Norma Jean Lauterbach 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Norma Jean Lauterbach, 85, of Springfield, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Generations of Lincoln, Lincoln, Illinois. She was born on June 30, 1934 in Springfield to Harry William and Edith Mae Lowry Lauterbach.
Norma is survived by one daughter Kendra (Gary) Hurley of Springfield, two grandchildren: Gary (Jamie) Hurley Jr., of Springfield and Melissa Hurley (fiancé Chad Gray) of Williamsville, one great-grandson Dylan Helfrich of St. Louis, two great-granddaughters: Lauryn and Alexis Hurley of Springfield and several nieces and nephews who all referred to her as "Aunt Jean", several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Harry Charles, Elmer Ray (Jocko) and Carl William; and one sister Edith Barbara Gerry.
Norma worked in data processing for Illinois Bell/Ameritech retiring in 1994 and she was very proud of her thirty five years of perfect attendance. Norma enjoyed bowling, watching sports and cheering on her favorite NASCAR drivers. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneer's while working at Illinois Bell/Ameritech, was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
Norma was the happiest when she was with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they always put a smile on her face. She will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30pm on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisch & Son Funeral Home
Download Now