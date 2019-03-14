|
Norma Jean Yaris 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Norma Jean Yaris, 92, of Springfield, died at 7:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born November 7, 1926 in Springfield, to Wayne and Gladys (Cooley) Spencer. She married Richard Yaris on August 23, 1965 and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2006.
Survivors include one daughter Laura (Louis) Redpath of Springfield; three grandchildren, Amber Conrad, Louis Christopher Redpath and Megan Beck and four great grandchildren, Carson and Austin Conrad and Alejandro and Enrique Redpath.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one son, Lawrence Beck.
Norma was a bookkeeper for eighteen years for Top of The Arch Restaurant. She was a member of Springfield Women's Club and AARP.
Graveside Service: 2 pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019