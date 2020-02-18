|
|
Norma Jeane Darovec 1927 - 2020
Williamsville, IL—Norma Jeane Darovec, 92, of Williamsville, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Villa Healthcare East. She was born June 17, 1927 in Riverton to John D. and Anna M. (Grigiski) Johnstone. She married Louis W. "Lou" Darovec in 1959 and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2010. Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include four nieces including Juanita Gray of Springfield; one great nephew, Chad (fiancé Melissa) Gray of Williamsville; and a few great-great grand nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norma was a resident of Williamsville since 1959. She worked for the Illinois State Historical Library for 40 years and Williamsville Township Tax Collector between 1989-1993 as a secretary and editorial assistant.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish in Sherman, as well as the Etta Mae Johnson Postal Auxiliary. She also enjoyed teaching the art of ceramics to many in Williamsville.
Visitation: 10:30 am - 12:30 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church in Sherman.
Funeral Mass: 12:30 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church with Reverend George Nellikunnel officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Church, Forever Home Feline Ranch, or to the Animal Protective League.
