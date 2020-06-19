Norma "Jean" Kirk
1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jean Kirk, 91, of Springfield died Friday, June 12, 2020 at home. She was born August 25, 1928 in Springfield to Joseph and Dorothy (Bryan) Ferreira. She married Henry Joseph Kirk, Jr. on June 12, 1952 and he preceded her in death on April 5, 1967. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Hawkes and Joann Butler and her friend and companion, Sam Trapani.
Jean's primary focus was her family. She raised her three sons herself, after losing her husband early in life. Jean was a 1946 graduate from Springfield High School. She also worked for 22 years for the Catholic Diocese Tribunal of Springfield. She was a member of Christ the King Parish. She enjoyed family get-togethers, her dogs, traveling, reading, tennis, boating and was an avid bridge player.
She is survived by three sons; Scott (Karen) Kirk of Pleasant Plains, Evan (Mary) Kirk and Chris (Teresa) Kirk, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Violet Kirk-Rynders, Dylan Kirk, Bryan Kirk, Julia Kirk, Alexander Kirk, and Nicholas Kirk; great grandchildren, Amelia and Owen Rynders and Hudson Gardner; several nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved dog, Polly.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Bickford Senior Living who lovingly cared for Jean during her final days.
A private family funeral service will be held at Christ the King Church.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin de Porres, 1301 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Springfield, IL, 62703 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL, 62702.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
