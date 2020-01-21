|
Norma Yvonne "Toots" Gregurich 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Norma Yvonne "Toots" Gregurich, 83, of Springfield, IL died January 20, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Yvonne was born May 3, 1936 in Williamsville, IL. She was the daughter of Walter F. and Norma Claypool Minder. She married Richard "Dick" Gregurich on February 18, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, Maxine Landrey, her brother in law, Merle Landrey, and her sister in law, Marilyn Minder.
Yvonne graduated from Pawnee High School. She and Dick were a team in his farming operation. She, also, worked for the Area Agency on Aging for 32 years helping seniors. In 2007, she was named "Employee of the Year".
She was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She never missed a game, performance, or activity that her kids and grandkids participated in. She was a kind and supportive friend to all. She was an avid college basketball fan.
Surviving are her children, Kim (husband, Steve) Zaubi of Springfield, and Bart (wife, Kim) of Pleasant Hill and 5 grandchildren, Zachary Zaubi (wife, Alayna Linde), Noah Gregurich (Brooke Ford & Kinsley), Zane Zaubi (Neehad Ahmad), Avery Gregurich (Sara Williams), Alivia Zaubi, brother, Walt Minder, sister in law and brother in law, Donna and Bernard Bandy, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 am the funeral home.
Burial will be at Farmington Cemetery, Farmingdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020