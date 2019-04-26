|
Norman Allen Wiseman 1925 - 2019
Athens, IL—Norman A Wiseman Sr, 94, of Athens went to Jesus on April 25, 2019 at his home, where he lived since he was 8-years-old. He was surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born April 24, 1925 in Petersburg, to Elmer and Mary Ellen (Price) Wiseman.
Norman is survived by his wife of 47 years, Chris, and children who he loved dearly; three daughters, Melissa Wiseman, Angela (Kenneth) Cary, Nicole (Kyle) Dierking; three sons, Norman Jr (Bobbi) Wiseman, Andy (Michelle) Wiseman, and Matt (Katherine) Wiseman; 12 grandchildren, Wes, Katelyn, Zach, Noelle, Madalyn, Noah, Lauren, Lucas, Hudson, Jacob, Benjamin, and Nora.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gilbert and Bob Wiseman; two sisters, Mary Mattingly and Ethel Holler.
Norman was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Athens. He grew up farming with his father and brothers and continued that tradition into adulthood. Norman worked for Ideal Industries and later worked for and retired from Athens High School. He would go on to continue farming and enjoyed long days working in the field and tending to one of his gardens. Norman enjoyed the simple things in life and was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and his God. Norman loved to read any book he could get his hands on, writing in his journals, going for walks, sitting in the swing with his wife and with his cats, or taking a nap under the shade of the old oak tree at home. Of all the things that gave Norman joy in life, he was his happiest with his family and took the greatest pride in them, whether that was going on trips with his wife, watching his kids and grandkids play sports, or sitting around the dinner table talking. Dad would sit back and take it all in, often reflecting that as a younger man, he never would have imagined his life filled with so many blessings.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Sunday, April 28 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. There will be a Lie-in State from 9:00 – 10:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Athens. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, April 29 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Athens. Reverend Braden Maher officiating. Burial at Joel Hall Cemetery, Athens.
Memorials can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church for masses or the APL Feral Cat Program. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support throughout this time, with a special thanks to our Memorial home hospice nurses, as well as Bridget, Paige, and Rob from the Sherman Walgreens
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019