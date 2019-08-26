|
|
Norman Bauer Bowman 1936 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Norman Bauer Bowman, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at his home, Prairie View Farm in Carlinville.
He was born, April 8, 1936 to Kedral and Clara (Bauer) Bowman in Carlinville. On Oct 20, 1956, he married Donna McCawley at St. Michaels Church in Greenfield.Norman was a farmer and purchased his farm in rural Carlinville in 1960. He spent his life working as a farmer, Operating Engineer, and caring for his family.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Donna Bowman of rural Carlinville, IL; one son, Dennis (wife Gayle) Bowman of Maroa, IL; three daughters, Dawn (husband John) Lounsbury of Port St. Joe, FL, Jackie (husband Tom) Czuprynski of Bartlett, IL, and Julie (fiancé Jim Shannon) Dobbs of Des Peres, MO. Grandchildren, Bradley (Brenna) Bowman, Bridget (husband Ethan) Holly, Will (fiancée Melanie) Lounsbury, Tom (fiancée Monica) Lounsbury, Sarah Czuprynski , Sydney Czuprynski, Samantha Czuprynski, Luke Dobbs, Claire Dobbs, and Jack Dobbs. Also, survived by loving sisters-in-law Jan Goodman and Carol (Jim) Finchum, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. A prayer service will be held at 3:45 pm, prior to visitation.
Funeral Mass will he held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at the church with Father Michael Haag and Deacon Denny Baker officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Hagaman.
Memorials are suggested to St. Catherine's Cemetery, Carlinville Area Hospital, or Ss. Mary and Joseph's Catholic Church.
