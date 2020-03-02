|
Norman E. Koleske 1937 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Norman E. Koleske, 82, of Rochester died at 12:25 am, Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born August 23, 1937 in Springfield to William and Evelyn (Gebhardt) Koleske who preceded him in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Sarah (Terry) Roderick of Sherman; one son, Michael William (Lisa) Koleske of Williamsville; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlene Ontis of Springfield and Donna Jean Nation of Rochester; two nieces; two nephews; and several cousins.
Norman was a resident of Rochester for the past 15 years, formerly of Springfield, where he was a self-employed carpenter for Carpenters Local 16 and worked for Vredenburg Lumber Company. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, fishing, hunting, NASCAR, and was leader of Boy Scout Troop #35 for over 20 years.
Memorial Gathering: 12 – 1 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Memorial Service: 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Charlie Carver officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020