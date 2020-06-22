Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Norman's life story with friends and family

Share Norman's life story with friends and family

Norman Eugene Huddlestun

Taylorville, IL - Norman Eugene Huddlestun, 52 passed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at at his home in Taylorville. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, is in charge of arrangements. 217-824-2275



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store