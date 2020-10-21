Norman Frederick "Fred" Rovey II 1953 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Norman Frederick "Fred" Rovey II, 66, of Springfield, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. He was born December 29, 1953 in Springfield to Norman Frederick and Margaret Eileen (Burke) Rovey.
He is survived by a sister, Bonnie Sue (Michael) Casey of Springfield; friend, Rose Hammitt as well as several other close friends; one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Fred retired as a captain with the Springfield Fire Department.
He graduated from Cathedral Grade School and Griffin High School. Fred started driving a bulldozer at 10 years old with his father at N.F. Rovey and Son Excavating. He also enjoyed traveling especially, his trips to Europe, New Zealand and Australia. Fred was a boat captain at a fishing resort at Yes Bay Lodge in Ketchikan, Alaska and was an avid hunter, with many trips to western United States, as well as Alaska, Canada and Africa.
Visitation: 2 – 5 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Very Reverend Christopher House, V.J. officiating. Private burial will take place at Rovey Cemetery in Farmersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or a charity of the donor's choice
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems