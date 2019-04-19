Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Springfield, IL—Odessa Mae (Knoche) O'Neal White, 87 of Springfield, died at 10:40 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Regency Care. She was born April 30, 1931 in Dorchester Township, IL, to Henry and Catherine Bort Knoche. She married Patrick L. O'Neal and he preceded her in death, she married Earl White and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2017.
Survivors include one daughter Linda (Phillip) Mercker of Tucson, AZ; one son Patrick (Lorraine) O'Neal of Springfield; two grandchildren, Jonathon O'Neal and Carol Mercker-Davis and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two brothers, Harold and Charles Knoche and one sister Lola Diestelhorst.
Odessa was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a dedicated mother, always smiling, happy, friendly and kind natured. She loved her animals and liked to socialize.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Graveside Service: 1 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Prairie Lutheran Cemetery near Prairie Town, Illinois
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
