Ole Sammuel Steigberg 1947 - 2020
Effingham, IL—Ole Sammuel Steigberg II, 73, of Effingham, died at 1:39 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home.
Ole was born January 22, 1947, in North Dakota the son of Ole S. and Dorris Heggstrom Steigberg. He married Marcia Jean Anderson on December 10, 1982, in Natick, MA; she preceded him in death on November 29, 2016.
Ole proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and Panama Conflict. He was stationed mainly in Germany and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. He was an avid animal lover, and took in all strays, providing the care they needed. He was always open to helping others and wanted the world to be a better place by his positive interactions with everyone he encountered.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, John G. Steigberg; and sister, Patricia Steigberg.
He is survived by his niece, Stephanie (husband, Roy) McCallister of Effingham; step-sons, Brian (wife, Crystal) Trail and Robert "Bobby" Trail, both of Washington, IL, and Daniel Trail of Louisville, KY; several step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Tina Shaw of Rantoul.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 with Rev. Robert Dykman officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and DOD.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or the Illinois Humane Society, P.O. Box 512, Springfield, IL 62705.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020