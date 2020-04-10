Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Oliver P. Stewart


1925 - 2020
Oliver P. Stewart Obituary
Oliver P. Stewart 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Oliver P. Stewart, age 94, of Springfield passed from this life to a new life in Heaven with Jesus on April 5, 2020. Ollie was born on November 9, 1925 in Springfield, Illinois to Charles and Marguerite Stewart. He married his beloved Martha Mesnard on June 13, 1948 at West Side Christian Church. Ernest "Preacher" Laughliin presiding.
Oliver and Martha enjoyed 70 years of a blessed and joyous marriage until her passing in 2018. Their family was centered on church, family and service to others. Ollie was a Deacon and Elder at West Side Christian Church, Chairman of the Missions Committee, a church Youth sponsor, Cub and Boy Scout Leader, youth sports coach and was "Chief" to dozens of young adults at the Fellowship House. He loved to play softball and was a top slow pitch pitcher in his late 70's.
Ollie enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII and then graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. Ollie had a long and successful career with IDOT and P.H. Broughton & Sons and was an IDOT District #6 Engineer of the Year.
Ollie and Martha loved their 4 children: Dan (Deb) Stewart, Steve (Ann) Stewart, Marsha (Howard) Plumier and Rebecca (Kevin) Crawford. They also loved their 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren very much.
A private interment service will be held soon and a public Memorial Service will be held at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts honoring Ollie's life be made to Springfield Christian School or West Side Christian Church both at 2850 Cider Mill Lane, Springfield, IL 62702
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
