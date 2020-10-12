1/
Oliver Ray Knight
Oliver Ray Knight 2020 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Oliver Ray Knight, infant son of Johnny and Taylor Jiardina Knight, was born and entered into rest at 5:25 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, Johnny and Taylor Knight of Springfield; grandparents, Charles and Patricia Jiardina of New Berlin and John and Angela Knight of Springfield; aunts and uncles, Amanda Jiardina of Springfield , Angela Keller of Petersburg, Chuck Jiardina of Bloomington, Elly Knight of Springfield, Stacey Griffith of Rochester, and Lindsay Lyttaker of Riverton.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
The family will be hosting a private memorial gathering at a later date.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
October 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard. I am so sorry for the loss of your precious son Oliver. Bless you both.
Lorna Scoggins
Friend
