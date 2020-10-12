Oliver Ray Knight 2020 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Oliver Ray Knight, infant son of Johnny and Taylor Jiardina Knight, was born and entered into rest at 5:25 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, Johnny and Taylor Knight of Springfield; grandparents, Charles and Patricia Jiardina of New Berlin and John and Angela Knight of Springfield; aunts and uncles, Amanda Jiardina of Springfield , Angela Keller of Petersburg, Chuck Jiardina of Bloomington, Elly Knight of Springfield, Stacey Griffith of Rochester, and Lindsay Lyttaker of Riverton.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
The family will be hosting a private memorial gathering at a later date.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
