Oliver "Keith" Snyder
1926 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Oliver Keith Snyder, 94, of Springfield, died at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Bridge Care Suites.
Keith was born on September 9, 1926 in Macomb, IL, the son of Oliver and Bertha Zoe Woods Snyder. He married Jeanette L. Farrar on June 12, 1948; she preceded him in death on January 18, 2015. Keith was a member at St. John's Lutheran Church and was a former Deacon and sang in the choir at Faith Lutheran Church.
Keith served in the United States Navy during WWII. He retired from IL Bell in 1982, after 34 years of service. Through the years he enjoyed boating and taking his family traveling around the United States. He was an extremely devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dean and John Snyder.
He is survived by his two sons, Steven (Linda) Snyder and John (Laurie) Snyder, both of Springfield; three daughters, Barbara Glosser of Springfield, Kathy (Tom) Gallagher of Springfield, and Susan (David) Lazarides of Tarpon Springs, FL; nine grandchildren, Erin (Scott) and Rory Gallagher, Megan (Matthew) and Greg (Brianna) Glosser, Christie (Mike), Andy (Cayleigh), and Louie (Heather) Lazarides, and Jeremy and Amelia Snyder; step-grandchildren, Josh (Katy) West, Matt West, and Leila Stewart; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to private family ceremonies.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 West Washington, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
