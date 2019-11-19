Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Ollice Watkins
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Union Baptist Church (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Union Baptist Church (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Ollice Aaron Watkins Sr.


1933 - 2019
Ollice Aaron Watkins Sr. Obituary
Ollice Aaron Watkins Sr. 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ollice Aaron Watkins Sr. 86, departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Funeral Services Friday, November 22, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Visitation: 3:00pm. Service: 3:30pm
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
