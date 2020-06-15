Oma A. Burris 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Oma A. Burris, 82, of Springfield, IL died at 3:48 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Solaris Healthcare in Merritt Island, FL. She was born on July 23, 1937 in Pinckneyville, IL to Rudolph and Alice Ann (Ogilvie) Stahlheber. She graduated from Pinckneyville Community High School in 1955, and attended Southern Illinois University's Vocational Training Institute where she graduated with an Associate in Business Degree.
She married William N. Burris on June 21, 1963 and he preceded her in death on December 20, 2017.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Rudolph Stahlheber.
Mrs. Burris was employed at Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Federal Housing Authority, Franklin Life and then retired in May 1999 after 29 years with the Illinois State Senate, the last 18 of which she served as Executive Secretary to the Senate President. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed genealogy, reading, and doing crafts.
Surviving are one daughter Cynthia Diane Alicia Jane Bates of Virden, IL; two sons, David William (wife Robin Renee VanMeter Burris), of Titusville, FL, and Gregory James (wife Vanessa Renee Kelso Burris) of Germany, nine grandchildren; Joshua David Allen Lewis (wife Shelby) of Modesto, IL, Jeffrey James Bates of Hettick, IL, Jeremy James Bates, and Jennifer Diane Alicia Jane Bates of Virden, IL; Alexander David Burris (wife Britni), Allison Renee Burris Garrett (husband Thomas), and Abbigayle Nicole Burris of Titusville, FL; Tiffanny Christine Burris Haacker (husband Robert) of Bossier City, LA; and Ryan James Burris of Germany, seven great grandchildren; Macy and Aubrey Lewis; Lillian and David Burris, Nolan Garrett; William and Edward Haacker, one sister Diana Sue Borger of Oak Grove, KY, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are private, family only, and burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.