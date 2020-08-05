Opal Lorraine Green 1924 - 2020Springfield, IL—Opal Lorraine Green, 96, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at The Arbors of Centennial Pointe, in Springfield.Lorraine was born in Roodhouse, IL. On January 13, 1924, the daughter of Elmer and Courtney (Rexroat) Jackson. She married Earl Green Sr. on January 6, 1945 and he preceded her in death in 2009.Lorraine was a member of St John's Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Church in Virginia, IL. She enjoyed crafts, quilting and fishing.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and two sisters.She is survived by one daughter, Cherlyn Cox; two sons, Earl (Donna) Green Jr., and Robert (Patricia) Green, several grandchildren; great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Wilma Suttles, one sister-in-law, Doris Krenzer and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held on Friday August 7, at 11:00AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield with Konner Dudley officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to St John's Lutheran Church in Springfield or Grace Lutheran Church in Virginia, IL.Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 North Fifth Street, Springfield, IL. 62702 is serving the Green Family