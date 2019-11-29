Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal M. Jacobs


1912 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal M. Jacobs Obituary
Opal M. Jacobs 1912 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Opal M. Jacobs, 107, of Sherman, formerly of Springfield, died at 12:32 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1912 in Modesto, Illinois to Lloyd L. and Ethel Mae Hart Seymour. She married Edward J. Jacobs on August 5, 1934 and he preceded her in death on August 29, 1997.
Survivors include one daughter Donna Mae (Richard) Kolinski of St. Louis Mo; one son, Glenn E. (Madonna) Jacobs of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Greg Jacobs; Linda Gnuse, Lori Moore, Mark Kolinski, Julia Stecher and Michael and Rob Kil; fourteen great grandchildren; seventeen great great grandchildren; two nieces and one cousin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Eileen Jacobs; two sisters, Edith Heaton and Ora Lee Neely and one grandson, Thomas Jacobs.
Opal was a homemaker and a resident of Springfield most of her life.
Visitation: 5-7 pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, Illinois.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, Illinois with Scott Gnuse officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , for "THE Walk to End Alzheimer's", 2309 W. White Oaks Dr, Springfield, IL 62704
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -