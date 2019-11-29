|
Opal M. Jacobs 1912 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Opal M. Jacobs, 107, of Sherman, formerly of Springfield, died at 12:32 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1912 in Modesto, Illinois to Lloyd L. and Ethel Mae Hart Seymour. She married Edward J. Jacobs on August 5, 1934 and he preceded her in death on August 29, 1997.
Survivors include one daughter Donna Mae (Richard) Kolinski of St. Louis Mo; one son, Glenn E. (Madonna) Jacobs of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Greg Jacobs; Linda Gnuse, Lori Moore, Mark Kolinski, Julia Stecher and Michael and Rob Kil; fourteen great grandchildren; seventeen great great grandchildren; two nieces and one cousin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Eileen Jacobs; two sisters, Edith Heaton and Ora Lee Neely and one grandson, Thomas Jacobs.
Opal was a homemaker and a resident of Springfield most of her life.
Visitation: 5-7 pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, Illinois.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, Illinois with Scott Gnuse officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , for "THE Walk to End Alzheimer's", 2309 W. White Oaks Dr, Springfield, IL 62704
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019