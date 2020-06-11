Opal Marie (Colvin) Whitlock
1936 - 2020-05-27
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal Marie (Colvin) Whitlock
Sherman, IL - Opal Marie (Colvin) Whitlock, 84passed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Family Care Cremation of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved