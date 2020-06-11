Opal Marie (Colvin) Whitlock
Sherman, IL - Opal Marie (Colvin) Whitlock, 84passed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Family Care Cremation of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.