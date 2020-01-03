|
|
Oscar Edward Morrison 1935 - 2020
Garfield, KY—Oscar Edward Morrison, 84, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1935, in Tallula, Illinois, the son of Oscar Owen and Nellie Jean (Bracken) Morrison. He married Mary Lea Dixon.
Oscar was a long time member of the Salisbury Christian Church where he was a former deacon for many years. He was also an avid baseball fan, his favorite team being the St. Louis Cardinals. He resided in Springfield for fifteen years before relocating to Kentucky.
Oscar is survived by three children; Marsha (husband Glen) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Bruce (wife Cathy) of Springfield, Illinois, and Greg Morrison of Jacksonville, Illinois. He is also survived by two sisters, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Morrison, a son, Jeff Morrison, and 8 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, Illinois. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10 am at Salisbury Christian Church in Salisbury, Illinois, with Pastor Nathan Kern officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Salisbury Cemetery in Salisbury, Illinois.
Memorials in Oscar's name may be made to the Salisbury Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation. The family is also asking that attendees wear St Louis Cardinal attire or red in honor of his love for Cardinal baseball.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, Illinois is in charge of serving Oscar's family. Please visit hurleyfh.com to leave online condolences and share memories.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020